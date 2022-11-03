James R. “BaBee” Speller, 79, of the 1500 block of Crystal Lake Drive died on October 20, 2022 from a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Dr. Deborah Foreman Speller. He was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Audrey Pugh Speller, his son, James Speller, Jr., his parents, Leroy Speller and Ella Clark Speller, and brother, Henry Herman Speller. James was born in Bertie County, Windsor, NC to the late Leroy and Ella Speller. He joined Saint Paul Church in Windsor, NC at an early age. He leaves behind a father-in-law, Donald Williams (Mary); mother-in-law, Barbara Partee; two daughters, Jeanie Williams (Russell) and Daphne Speller; son, Calvin Bond; two stepdaughters, Dr. Deidra Foreman Lockhart (Chistopher) and Phylicia Foreman Rich (Errol Jr.); one brother, Leroy Speller (Sarah); three sisters, Ella Mae Carthon (Walter), Louise Speller and Emma Mae Leary; three sister-in-laws, Diana Partee, Denise Partee and Valerie Williams; grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing was held Wednesday, November 2, 2022, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at J.T. Fisher Funeral Services, 1248 N. George Washington Hwy., Chesapeake. A Life Celebration Service was held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, in the Chapel immediately following the viewing. The burial was at Albert G. Horton Jr. Veterans Cemetery, 5310 Milners Rd., Suffolk. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.jtfisherfuneralservices.com