Janice Swain Hughes, 85, of Farless Road, Merry Hill, died Saturday March 20, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Hertford County September 14 , 1935 to the late C. W. and Sarah King Swain. She was a member of Riverside Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for over 30 years. She enjoyed owning and operating C & J Country Meats for over 30 years where she made her "almost famous" "Grandma's sausage" every week. Funeral services were held Monday, March 22, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Riverside Baptist Church with burial following in the church cemetery. Rev. Randy Hughes officiated. Survivors include two daughters Dianne H. Gilleland and her husband Bill of Morehead City, NC and Darlene H. Futrell and husband Winston of Conway, NC, a son Randy W. Hughes and wife Mitzi of Merry Hill, NC, a brother Roy E. Swain of Ahoskie; 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Carlton Hughes, a son Robert Carlton Hughes, a brother L. B. Swain; sister Nancy S. Banks. Thank you to a special caregiver Ann Ramseur. Memorial donations can be made to The Assembly of Praise Children's Ministry at PO Box 270, Columbia, NC 27925. Online condolences may be made to www.walkerfh.net. Walker Funeral Home of Windsor is proud to serve the Hughes family.
