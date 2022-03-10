Jesse Carroll "Casey" Jones, age 85, of Hwy 561 East, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Ahoskie, North Carolina Mr. Jones was born on November 24, 1936 to the late Jesse Melvin Jones and Gladys Brown Jones in Bertie County, North Carolina. Jesse was the (ASCS) Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service Director for Bertie County for 41 years. Casey was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, farming, and all of what nature has to offer. He loved his family deeply especially his grandchildren. He was a man of few words but was always there when needed. Casey will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Along with his parents, Casey was preceded in death by his wife, Gona Dilday Jones, brother, Thomas Melvin Jones, and sister, Louise Wondercheck. Left to cherish Casey's memory is his son, Kevin Jones and wife Debbie of Ahoskie, NC; daughter, Gina Beaman and husband Keith of Gilbert, Arizona; granddaughter, Kasey Wilmers and husband Matt of Raleigh; two grandsons, Tyler Jones and fiancé Erin Smith of Colerain, and Drew Beaman of Gilbert, Arizona; two sisters, Joyce Dilbeck, and Jean Leggett, both of Colerain. The family received friends on Saturday, March 5, 2022, one hour prior to the service from 11:00 am until 11:45 am at Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service, Ahoskie, NC with a celebration of life service following at 12:00 noon, with Pastor Greg Hurdle, officiating. Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service - Ahoskie Chapel is handling the arrangements for the Jones family and online condolences can be directed to the family by visiting www.garrettsykesfs.com .