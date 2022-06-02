John David LaFon, Sr. departed his earthly home on May 29, 2022 at The Vidant Edgecombe Hospital in Tarboro, NC after a short illness. Born on April 1, 1941 in Roanoke Virginia, he was youngest of three children. Growing up in the small farming community of Waiteville, West Virginia he learned the values of hard work and dedication. He was a graduate of the 1959 class of Gap Mills High School in Union, West Virginia and the 1975 class of Roanoke Chowan Community College in Ahoskie, NC. He was employed by West Virginia Department of Transportation and North Carolina Department of Transportation. John proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam Conflict and was assigned to the HHC 35th Engineer Battalion. He was a faithful member of Askewville Baptist Church where he was active in the choir. He enjoyed watching his grandson play baseball, Edenton Steamers Baseball, hit and miss engines, sightseeing, gardening, and canning as a pastime. The Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 4th, 2022, 2 p.m., at Askewville Baptist Church. With Reverend. Zach Hicks will be officiating. Burial will follow in Edgewood Cemetery with the following serving as pallbearers: Ricky White, Jerry Castelloe, Ricky Morris, Richie Harden, T.J. Jernigan, and Don White. The Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Completely devoted to his family, his survivors include. His son John “David” LaFon, Jr. (Anita) of Edenton, NC; grandson Hunter LaFon. His daughter Lisa Belangia (Calvin) of Harrellsville, NC. And numerous nieces and nephews. ??He was preceded by his wife Brenda Jean Howard LaFon of 47 years. His brothers Roy Leonard LaFon, Jr and Bill “Billy” LaFon. His parents Roy Leonard LaFon, Sr and Pauline Earl LaFon.? Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net Walker Funeral Home of Windsor is serving the LaFon family.