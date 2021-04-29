John William Dunlow, 83 of Kehukee Park Rd., died Saturday April 24, 2021 at his home. John was born in Bertie County on October 14, 1937 to the late Alphus J. and Jennie Rose Dunlow. He was retired as a mechanic with Dixie Motor Company and a member of Bethany Pentecostal Holiness Church, where he served as head usher and greeter. He also served in the NC National Guard. He was preceded in death by his wife Peggy Dunning Dunlow and sisters Jeanette Murray and Lucy Ausley. Survivors include; son, John Keith Dunlow (Jeanne) of Williamston; daughter, Donna D. Leggett of Williamston; brothers, Robert A Dunlow (Delores) of Windsor and James L. Dunlow of Suffolk, VA; sister, Dorothy Taylor (Robert) of Merry Hill; grandchildren, Jeannie, Jennifer, Thomas, Kurt; great grandchildren, Jason, Jasmine, Jordan, Juliana, Jaxson, Bryson; special friend, Gayle Bowen. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Bethany Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastor Chris Watkins officiating. Burial followed in Martin Memorial Gardens. The family received friends Monday evening from 6:30 PM until 8:00 PM at the church, and other times from the home. Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net Walker Funeral Home of Williamston is serving the Dunlow family.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- MCC expands cosmetology to Bertie County
- School Board approves “Building a Better Bertie” budget vision
- Two Bertie residents charged in Martin Co. drug bust
- Out & About: Week of April 29, 2021
- School board considers testing
- If the bird feeder goes missing, be careful where you look
- Kelford man found shot to death
- ARHS changing COVID-19 vaccine plan
- Showers in forecast for today, possible thunderstorm
- My best friend and my mistake
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.