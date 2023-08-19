Joseph Blount Cherry, Jr., son of the late Joseph Blount Cherry and Ethel Redmon Cherry, died Sunday, August 6, 2023. Joe was born on November 29, 1929, in Norfolk, Virginia, and other than time in school or the military, he spent his entire life in his beloved hometown of Windsor. For high school, he attended Virginia Episcopal School, in Lynchburg, Virginia, and in 1948 enrolled at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Two years later, during the Korean War, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and spent the next two years serving in our country’s armed forces in Germany. Following his military service, he returned to Chapel Hill to complete his education. He was a lifelong member of The Episcopal Church where he served in various capacities. He also served in the Jaycees, Rotary, and was a lifetime board member, as well as a founding member, of Historic Hope Plantation. Joe operated his own insurance agency for over 65 years and was awarded The Order of the Guardian by the North Carolina Commissioner of Insurance in 2019 for his many years of outstanding service. He retired in 2021 at the age of 91. Joe is survived by his wife, Della Hilliard Cherry, with whom he celebrated 53 years of marriage on July 3, 2023; two daughters, Mary Kay Cherry Baynard and husband Paul, and Susan Cherry Foster and husband, J.J.; and six grandchildren, Ann Cherry Baynard, Joseph Rudd Baynard, David Blount Baynard, John Zachary Foster, Owen Samuel Foster, and Peter Matthew Foster. Joe loved his church, country, the Tarheels, his community, and his family. His true compassion and care for others, as well as his infectious smile and zest for life, made him beloved by all. A service was held at St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Friday, August 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Following the service, the family greeted friends in the Church Parish Hall. The family would like to thank Dr. Phillip Harris for his many years of friendship and compassionate care, as well as the nursing staff at Three Rivers Health and Rehabilitation Center.