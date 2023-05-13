Judy Alexander Harrell, age 74, of Harrell Ave., passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023 at the ECU Health North Hospital in Roanoke Rapids, NC. Judy was born on June 13, 1948 to Curtis and Myrtle Alexander in Edenton, NC. Judy was married to the love of her life and was truly devoted to loving Tommy unconditionally. She took over as manager of the Bertie County ABC store when Tommy retired. She enjoyed golfing, fishing, and shopping. Other than the time spent with Tommy she loved her granddaughter immensely and Madisen was the apple of her eye. Judy was cherished by her family and will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Judy was preceded in death by her father, Curtis Charlie Alexander, her mother, Myrtle Garrett Alexander, her son-in-law, Lt. Anthony John Lee, and a brother-in-law, Ray Smith. Judy is survived by her beloved husband, Tommy of the home, daughter, Stephanie H. Lee of Newport News, VA; granddaughter, Madisen T. Lee; two sisters, Thelma Hughes and husband Ray of Trenton, NC, and Vonnie Smith of Rocky Hock, NC; niece, Penny Ratzlaff and sons, Holden and Riley, nephew, Curt Smith and wife Jan and children, Cam and Emma, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends. ? A celebration of life memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 2:00 pm at the Kelford Baptist Church with Rev. Doug Spivey officiating. Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service - Ahoskie Chapel is handling the arrangements for the Harrell family and online condolences can be directed to the family by visiting www.garrettsykesfs.com.