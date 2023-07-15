Julia Poe Parker Credle

A native of northeastern North Carolina, Julia departed life at Summer Breeze Assisted Living in Savannah, GA. She was the daughter of J. Mayon and Mildred Poe Parker of Ahoskie, NC and the wife of Carroll Spencer Credle, Jr. of Windsor, NC. She was a member of the Ahoskie High School class of 1952. After graduating from Salem College in Winston-Salem, NC, she embarked on a thirty-five-year teaching career with North Carolina Public Schools with most of her tenure spent serving elementary school students – primarily in fifth and sixth grade reading and language arts in Bertie County (Windsor, NC). Julia was a forty-eight-year member of the Beta Upsilon Chapter of Delta Kappa Gama Society International having served a term as president over the years. At the end of her school teaching career, she enthusiastically entered the field of historic house interpretation serving as a docent at Historic Hope until 2018. Museum guests often noted the quality and exuberance of her tour presentation. Only her health decline at the age of 84 took her away from it. She married her high school sweetheart, Carroll Credle, in 1957 and they shared together fifty-two years, creating a home and raising two children for whom they were both proud. Throughout her life she gave her husband and children the unconditional love and support for which they depended. After her husband died in 2009, she reimagined her life and along with Betty Constable ran the roads for eight good years. In those later years, the Windsor community, particularly those at Hope and on the White Oak Road, kept an eye on her, allowing her to live independently in her home for as long as she could. A health crisis in 2019 necessitated her move to Savannah, Georgia to be closer to her daughter. Cherishing her memory are her sister Suzannah Parker Early of Apex, NC; sister-in-law Shirley Woodley Credle of Beaufort, SC; son Carroll S. Credle III of Chapel Hill, NC, daughter Jamie Credle and son-in-law Raleigh Marcell of Savannah, GA; nieces Katherine Parker-Low, Lyn Hardway, and Woodley Credle, nephews Joseph Parker, Herb Turner, and Joe Credle; dear friends Betty Constable and Charles Boyette of Windsor; and her dog, Nell. Special thanks to the staff at Summer Breeze for providing her with a home and excellent care during her years in Savannah. A celebration of life will be held at Bunn’s Barbeque, 127 King Street, Windsor, NC, on Saturday, July 22 from 3 to 5 p.m. Friends, colleagues from Bertie County schools or Historic Hope and anyone who was taught by Julia or Carroll Credle is welcome to stop by and say Hello. Refreshments will be served. A private graveside interment at the Ahoskie Cemetery is planned. If friends and acquaintances wish to donate in Julia’s memory, it should be to a beloved charity which could include Historic Hope Foundation (132 Hope House Road, Windsor, NC 27983) and the Bertie County Humane Society (217 County Farm Road, Windsor, NC 27983), or you may donate online by visiting www.tmcfunding.com/search; type Julia Credle. Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service of Ahoskie is assisting with the local arrangements and online ocndolences may be directed to the family by visiting www.garrettsykesfs.com.
