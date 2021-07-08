Julian Wright Harrison, 95, a resident of the Windsor House, passed away Monday June 28, 2021. He was born in Bertie County March 21, 1926, to the late Thomas H. and Eliza Dunlow Harrison and predeceased by three brothers and 2 sisters. Julian was a farmer most of his life. After his retirement from farming, he worked with the Town of Windsor. He loved fishing and spending time with his family and friends. Survivors include his wife of 69 years, June Conner Harrison of the home; daughter, Diane Harrison Freeman (Chris) of Colerain; sons, Joey Allen Harrison and Michael Wayne Harrison both of Windsor; grandchildren, Jason and Janelle Freeman, Ellie VanTalee, Kristopher Harrison; great grandchildren, Scarlett, Alexander, Evie and Nolan. Funeral services were held Thursday July 1, 2021, at 11:00 AM at the Walker Funeral Chapel. Rev. Tim Parker officiated. A private burial followed. The family received friends from 10:00AM until funeral time at the funeral home and from the home at other times. Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net. Walker Funeral Home of Windsor is serving the Harrison family.
