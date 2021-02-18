Mr. Kenneth P. Perry, 58, died Saturday February 13, 2021. A memorial service was held on Tuesday at 2 pm at Rose Hill Free Will Baptist Church. Mr. Perry, a resident of Greenville, was born in Craven County and raised in Bertie County where he was a graduate of Bertie High School. A Ford Certified Service Manager, he had been employed with Bill Clough Ford in Windsor, Hastings Ford in Greenville and Leo Venters Motors in Ayden. He volunteered as an advisor and mentor for the Pitt Community College Automotive Program for 12 years. He was a member of Rose Hill Free Will Baptist Church. He is survived by his: wife of 23 years, Phyllis Warren Perry; son, Ryan Christopher Perry and fiancé, Ashley, of Creswell, NC; step-son, Jason Wainwright and wife, Laura, of Stokes, NC; sisters, Carolyn Perry of Hampton, VA and Eleanor Perry of Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren, Delaney Perry, Bailey Wainwright, and Connor Wainwright. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, 930-B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com
