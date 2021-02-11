Kimberly Dionis Mitchell, 53, of Hoggard Mill Road, died Monday, February 8, 2021 at Vidant Bertie Hospital. Kimberly was born April 27, 1967 to the late George B. and Anne Burch Mitchell. She attended Edgewood Baptist Church. Kimberly was a loving soul, who loved everyone. She never had a negative thing to say about anybody. Everyone who knew her, loved her wonderful smile and warm personality. A graveside funeral service was held, Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 11:00 AM in Edgewood Cemetery. Rev. Dr. Chris Lee officiated. Masks and social distancing were requested. She is survived by her sister, Nita M. Gurkin and husband, John “Monk” Gurkin of Williamston; brother, Kip Mitchell of Windsor; niece, Elizabeth White and husband, Josh; grandnephew, Bryson White all of Williamston; several aunts and uncles. Memorial gifts may be made to either, Edgewood Baptist Church, 348 US 13 N. Windsor NC 27983 or to NC Down Syndrome Alliance, PO Box 99562, Raleigh, NC 27624. Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net . Walker Funeral Home of Windsor is serving the Mizelle family.
