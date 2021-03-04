Leslie White Walston, age 90, of Norfleet's Ferry Road, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at his home. A native of Bertie County, Mr. Walston was born on April 14, 1930 to Frank C. Walston and Nettie Wimbrow Walston in Roxobel, NC. Leslie served in the United States Army as Sergeant, along with his twin brother Lonnie, from 1953-55. In 1954 he participated in Operation Castle atomic bomb tests at Bikini Atoll. The brothers returned to the family homeplace and farmed. Leslie married the love of his life, Kitty, and they were married for 37 years until her passing. After farming, Leslie worked as a diesel mechanic with Halco Equipment and later at Caledonia Prison Farms. He loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed by all that knew him. Along with his parents, Leslie was preceded in death by his loving wife, Catherine "Kitty" Henry Walston, brothers, Frank "F.C." Crowell Walston, Jr., Joe Walston, and twin brother, Lonnie Walston, sisters, Catherine Jones, Sallie Dale White, and Laura Cole. Leslie is survived by his daughter, Lisa Walston Briley and husband Jeff of Roxobel; son, Randy Walston and wife Angela of Windsor; two grandsons, Allen Briley Jr. and partner, Megan Lyles of Raleigh, and Spencer Walston and wife Ashley of Winterville; three granddaughters, Leslie Briley of Roxobel, Abbey Davenport and husband Colby of Creswell, and Chloe Walston of Greenville; four great-granddaughters, Madelyn Walston, Lyla Walston, Mary Holland Davenport, and Haddie Tate Davenport; a sister, Appie Bolton of Fayetteville; a sister-in-law, Bettie Walston of Roxobel; and a host of Walston nieces & nephews as well as his late wife's extended family. A celebration of life memorial service will be held, Saturday, April 17th, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Walston Homeplace and Cemetery (304 Norfleet's Ferry Rd, Roxobel, NC) with Rev. Doug Spivey (Kelford Baptist Church) officiating. The family extends a heartfelt thank you to a very special caregiver, Marjorie Bazemore, and also a huge thanks to the caring staff at Ahoskie Adult Medicine Clinic. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bertie County Humane Society, 217 County Farm Rd, Windsor, NC 27983 or online by visiting tmcfunding.com/ search fund, type- Leslie Walston. Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service - Rich Square Chapel is handling the arrangements for the Walston family and online condolences can be directed to the family by visiting www.garrettsykesfs.com .
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Fugitive arrested in Aulander
- One arrested in 2016 burglary, assault
- Black History Month: Dr. Smallwood is Bertie Black History
- From childhood, Hoggard has loved music
- Missing Teen found with relatives
- Bertie Sheriff: Watch out for scammers
- Portable heaters, kitchen fires are top causes of Bertie Co. blazes
- First weekend series goes to ECU with Saturday win
- The love of teaching music
- Bertie Ledger-Advance staff claims nine awards