Lucille Ann Whitley Joyner, age 64, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Friday, April 7, 2023. Mrs. Joyner was born on June 25, 1958, in Murfreesboro, NC, and is the daughter of the late Harry Walton Whitley and the late Lucille Woodard Whitley. LuAnn attended Ridgecroft High School and graduated in 1976. She went on to attend Meredith College in Raleigh, NC. During her time at Meredith, LuAnn was introduced to Wingate Gordon Joyner, Jr., the two were married in 1983 and enjoyed 39 years together. LuAnn was a 23-year breast cancer survivor and was a force in fundraising and efforts to find a cure. She was passionate about her work with Hertford-Bertie Relay for Life. Beyond her fundraising efforts, LuAnn was known for offering words of encouragement and an empathetic ear to those around her fighting their own battle with cancer. LuAnn has been a longstanding member of First Baptist Church of Ahoskie and enjoyed time volunteering in the nursery over the years. In addition to time in the church, LuAnn was an active member, and treasurer of the Ahoskie Garden Club. In addition to her husband, Don Joyner, LuAnn is survived by her son, Wingate Gordon Joyner, III of Charlotte, NC; her daughter, Elizabeth Lucille Whitley Joyner (Eric) Gorzeman of Asheville, NC; and her brother, Randolph Woodard (Cheryl) Whitley of Kernersville, NC. A celebration of life memorial service will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Ahoskie, with Dr. Paul R. Gilliam, III and Rev. Anita Thompson officiating. Memorial contributions may be made directly to the American Cancer Society, 930B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC, 27834; or you may donate online by visiting www.tmcfunding.com/search; type Lucille Joyner. Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service of Ahoskie is handling arrangements for the Joyner family and online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting www.garrettsykesfs.com.