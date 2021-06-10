Margaret Elizabeth Burgwyn, age 73, of Sycamore Street, passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at her sister's home. Miss Burgwyn was born on June 8, 1947, to W H S Burgwyn, Jr. and Lucille Poole Burgwyn in Rocky Mount, NC. Margaret attended Woodland-Onley School Through the 10th grade. She then attended and graduated from Saint Mary's Junior College. She obtained her BA from UNC in Chapel Hill and went on to get her Master's from Appalachain State University. She started working at NC Archives in Raleigh. She went on to work at Paul D. Camp Community College, Roanoke-Chowan Community College, Halifax Community College and as an elementary school counselor in Northampton County Schools. When she moved back to Woodland, she became very active in the community. She served as a town commissioner and later as mayor. She served on several boards including the Roanoke-Chowan Mental Health board for many years. She was a member of the North Caroliniana Society and Friends of Hope. Along with her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her stepmother, Emerald Dahl Burgwyn, and stepbrother, Tyrus Dahl, Jr. Margaret is survived by two sisters, Anna Burgwyn of Woodland, and Molly Burgwyn of Wilmington; two nieces, Katherine Dahl Evans and husband Sandy of South Carolina, and Elizabeth Dahl Kelly and husband Ryan of Los Angeles, California; cherished friend, Charles "Hawk" Edwards of Woodland, and lifelong buddy, Maylon Langford of Woodland. The family will receive friends at the home of her sister, Anna Burgwyn. A celebration of life memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 11:00 am at the Burgwyn Family Cemetery, Woodland, NC, with Rev. Carol Taylor officiating. We would like to thank all of her many friends and family for reaching out to her in the last few months. Also special thanks to those who devoted their care to her without whom we would have been lost. (Dorothy Walden, Shakita Dickerson, Sonya Johnson, Emma Bryant, Emma Beale, Marion Jordan, Rosa Battle, Lydia Blue Johnson, Selma Johnson, Margaret Olds, Genevieve Evans, and Sherita Woodley) We would also like to thank the staff of Pruitt Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Woodland United Methodist Church, or The Woodland Fire Department, Historic Hope Plantation, or Hospice House of Greenville, or online by visiting tmcfunding.com/search fund, type- Margaret Burgwyn. Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service - Rich Square Chapel is handling the arrangements for the Burgwyn family and online condolences can be directed to the family by visiting www.garrettsykesfs.com .
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Updated: Three charged in break-ins in two counties
- Sheriff seeks information in murders
- Windsor man charged with attempted murder
- No tax increase included in proposed county budget
- Windsor will hold firework event July 2
- Whirligigs are keeping Wilson on the move
- Bertie County weather forecast
- Man shot in Bertie County Friday has died
- Two Washington County men killed in Thursday collision
- Chowan Hawks announce 2021 gridiron slate