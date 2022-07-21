Marshall Lee “Jimmy” Williford, Sr. 97, of Bazemore Street, passed away Wednesday July 13, 2022, at his home. He was born in Bertie County May 27, 19225 to the late John Braxton and Lessie Castellow Williford and was predeceased by a son, Eric Kent Williford; sisters, Sue Knowles, and Geraldine Perry; brothers, Alvin, Toby, William Tell, B. B., E. B. Williford. Jimmy was a former Deacon and member of the Edgewood Baptist Church, and a farmer. He was a member of the Board of Directors of Southern Bank as well as a founding member of the Bertie County CO OP and founder of Williford Cleaners and Laundry Mats. A veteran of WWII, he was at the invasion on Omaha Beach. Funeral services were held Monday, July 18, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Cashie Baptist Church. Rev. Stafford Beasley officiated. Burial followed in Edgewood with military honors. The family received friends following the committal service in the Cashie Baptist Fellowship Hall. Survivors include his wife of 74 years, Barbara Mizelle Williford of the home; daughter, Trudy Williford Bowen (Bill) of Greenville; sons, Rodney Williford (Kay) of Bethel, Marshall L. Williford, Jr, (Teri) of Edenton; sister, Mae Adams of Columbia, SC; brother, Jack Williford of Windsor; grandchildren, Walt Williford, Alan Williford (Carmen), William Williford (Callie), Frances Williford, Bobi W. Bobbitt (Justis), Lee W. Williford, III, (Stacy), Lynse Rivenbark (Josh), Luke Williford (Morgan), Christina Bowen Mann (Chris), William C. Bowen, Jr. (Yuliya), Kyle B. Williford (Amy), Kaley W. Wilson (Matt), Katie Mesho (David), David Wilson (Christine): 28 great grandchildren. Memorial gifts may be made to the Cashie Baptist Church, 221 S. Queen Street, Windsor, NC 27983. Online condolences may be directed to HYPERLINK "http://www.walkerfh.net/" www.walkerfh.net. Walker Funeral HYPERLINK "http://www.walkerfh.net/" Home of Windsor is serving the Williford family.