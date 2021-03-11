Marvin Linwood Cobb

Marvin Cobb 93 of Windsor NC, and had been residing in Ayden NC. He was the son of Norman and Bernice Cobb of Merry Hill NC. He attended Siloam Baptist Church and most recently Grifton Holiness Church. He worked in carpentry and cabinet building most of his life! He was preceded in death by his parents; Norman and Bernice Cobb; youngest son Kenny Cobb; Mother of his children, Hilda Saunders Cobb; sister, Vivian Eason; sister, Betty Perry; brother, HG Cobb; stepson, Georgia Baggett. Survived by his wife, Nell Brown Baggett Cobb; three daughters; Patricia Drew (Aulander NC); Judy Simons (Wilson NC); Carolyn Bryant (Wilson NC); three sons; Marvin (Lemuel) Cobb (San Antonia Texas); Larry Cobb (Miami Fla); Charles Cobb (Windsor NC); two Stepsons; Jesse Baggett (Bronson Fla); William Baggett (Ayden NC); Grand Children 9; Great Grand Children 5; Step Grand Children 5; Great Step Grand Children 7; Sisters; Inez Modlin (Durham NC); Doris Mizelle (Myrtle Beach SC); Brother Milford Cobb (Suffolk VA); and nieces and nephews. Memorial Service and Celebration of his life will be held March 20th, 2 PM at Grifton Pentecostal Holiness Church, Grifton NC. Family and friends welcome! Masking applies!
