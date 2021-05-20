Mary C. Peele

Mary Clark Peele, 70, of 124 Queensview Court, died Thursday, May 13, 2021 in Vidant Medical Center, Greenville. Mrs. Peele was born in Cumberland County on January 15, 1951, and was the daughter of the late James Alexander and Mary Lou McDonald Clark. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Erin Marie Harrell. A homemaker, wife, mother, and grandmother, she had received a Master’s degree in Ornamental Horticulture from Ohio State University. As a member of Edenton United Methodist Church, she was instrumental in the church’s Prayer Shawl Ministry. Surviving are her husband of over 47 years, David McCray Peele; two daughters, Amanda Peele Harrell (spouse, Lyman) of Merry Hill, and Sarah Kathleen Peele (spouse, Ashley) of Durham; and three granddaughters, Molly Elizabeth Harrell, Laura Agnes Harrell, and Mary Helen Peele. Also surviving is a half-sister, Jean Daniels of Garner. A funeral service was held Monday at 2:00 p.m. in Edenton United Methodist Church and was conducted by the Rev. Valerie Tyson and the Rev. Jay Clark. Burial followed in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends visited with the family immediately following the service, or other times at the residence. Flowers are welcomed, or contributions in her memory may be made to the building fund of Edenton United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 37, Edenton, NC 27932. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
