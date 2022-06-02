Mary Viola Parker Hughes, 91, of 301 Cale Street, died Tuesday, May 24, 2022 in her home where she was cared for by her family. Mrs. Hughes was born in Bertie County on October 4, 1930, and was the daughter of the late John Edward Sr. and Maude Farmer Parker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Bruce Hughes; a daughter, Mary Beth Hughes Dunlow; her sister, Georgia Webb; and by her brother, John Edward Parker, Jr. A 1949 graduate of Mars Hill High School and a 1952 graduate of Louise Obici School of Nursing as a registered nurse, Mrs. Hughes had worked in the operating room at Bertie Memorial Hospital in Windsor and later worked at the Bertie County Health Department until she retired. Surviving are her children, Lisa Hughes Hester (husband, Steve, deceased) of Williamston, Bruce Edward Hughes (wife, Nancy) and Charles Michael Hughes (wife, Belinda) both of Windsor; four grandchildren, Mary Anne Hughes Ritter (husband, Ben) of Seattle, WA, and Destin Webb, Trent White and Chad White (wife, Lauren) all of Windsor; and three great-grandchildren. In accordance with her wishes, a small private family service is planned for a later time. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Community Home Care & Hospice, 200 Green Street, #203, Williamston, NC 27892. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, Edenton, assisted the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.