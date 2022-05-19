Minnie Davis Overman of Goldsboro completed her life on earth on Saturday, April 30, 2022. She was a lifelong member and leader of Providence United Methodist Church. She was the second of seven daughters born to John Lee and Eunice Overman and lived all of her life in the farming community near Grantham. She was married to David John Overman for over 63 years until his death in 2016. Her children are Laura Susan Overman Rudell and husband Steve, Nancy Lillian Overman Harden and husband George, and David Harrell Overman and wife Lorenda. Her grandchildren are Alan Michael Rudell and wife Denise, Raymond Turner Rudell and wife Mindy, Gordon Davis Rudell and wife Macy, Joseph Allen Harden and wife Jennifer, Elizabeth Lynn Overman Cauley and husband Ivey, Betsy Lee Overman Roberson and husband Ryan, and Dave William Overman and wife Vennie. Her great grandchildren are Hiram Marcus Rudell, Ona Rae Rudell, Wade Ryan Roberson, Logan Lee Roberson, Quinn Leigh Overman, Helena Rose Rudell, John Rex Roberson, Adellynn Davis Overman, Renee Claire Rudell, Davis Ivey Cauley, Josie Spicer Overman, Evelyn Ruth Rudell, Turner Spicer Rudell, Betsy Lynne Cauley, and Brooks Thomas Roberson. Her sisters are Carolyn Parker, Elleze Weeks and husband Borden, and Lynn Parrish and husband Henry. Minnie's life was focused on nurturing her family, church, and community. She supported David John in the family's farming business as secretary, bookkeeper, and manager of the farm office. At Providence she taught Sunday School for all ages, sang in the choir, and was a devoted member of Hope Circle. She also held local and district leadership positions in United Methodist Women. She was an avid reader, particularly of Christian authors. Together, David John and Minnie taught the 2 and 3 year old Sunday School class at Providence for 18 years. Minnie was an active member of the Wayne County Farm Bureau for over 50 years, including being a Women's Committee member and serving a seven year term as the secretary / treasurer of the Board of Directors. She was also a member of the Fine Points Extension Club. She was named the Wayne County Outstanding Woman in Agriculture in 1991 and she was the winner of the Wayne County Agricultural Fair Grandmother of the Year contest in 1982. In addition to her parents and David John, she is preceded in death by her son William Edgar Overman and sisters Anniebelle Brown, Louise Richards, and Joyce Summerlin. A worship service in honor of Minnie was held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 4 at Providence United Methodist Church, 202 Providence Church Road, Goldsboro, North Carolina, 27530. The family will greet friends after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Providence UMC Cemetery Fund.
