Morris Lee “Pete” Freeman, age 78, of Freeman Lane, passed away peacefully, early morning on Friday, February 17, 2023 at his home. Mr. Freeman was born on December 23, 1944 to the late Otis Crandle and Ruby Morris Freeman in Colerain, NC. Pete and longtime business partner, Tom, spent their careers operating Freeman Metal from 1973 until his retirement in 2010. He enjoyed traveling to their manufacturing plants in Alabama and Texas. He was a member of the Casket and Funeral Supply Association of North America, member of Chinquapin Hunting Club, and Mars Hill Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time following his two daughters playing sports for Ridgecroft. Pete had a tremendous love of fishing. In his younger years he traveled the Regional Circuit for Bass Fishing. After retirement, traveling to his Florida home on the International Coastal Waterway where he enjoyed tarpon fishing. Pete was a great husband, father, brother, business partner, and will be deeply missed. Pete is survived by his wife, Shirley Lawrence Freeman, two daughters, Rocky Lawrence Freeman of Greenville, NC, and Lee Morris Hux and husband Michael Travis Hux of Kill Devil Hills, NC; a grandson, Lawrence Crandle Hux of Kill Devil Hills; a granddaughter, Ashlyn Riley Hux of Kill Devil Hills; a sister, Frances F. Bracy of Ahoskie, and his longtime business partner, Tom Fretwell (Carol Jean Fretwell). The family received friends on Monday, February 20, 2023, from 10:30 pm until 11:30 pm at Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service, Ahoskie, NC with a celebration of life graveside service was held at 12:00 pm at Highland Memorial Gardens, Ahoskie, NC, with Pastor Johnny Outlaw officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ridgecroft School, 420 NC Highway 11, Ahoskie, NC 27910 or online by visiting tmcfunding.com /search fund, type- Morris Freeman or a charity of choice. Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service - Ahoskie Chapel is handling the arrangements for the Freeman family and online condolences can be directed to the family by visiting www.garrettsykesfs.com.