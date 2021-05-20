Murdock James Baskin, age 79, of South Catherine Creek Road, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021 at his home. Mr. Baskin was born on July 19, 1941 to Jessie Baskin and Lillie Mae Gainey Baskin in Bethune, SC. At an early age he was baptized at Bethel Baptist Church. After graduating from Jackson High School in Camden, SC he moved to Ossining, NY. He served in the United States Army for four years as a paratrooper in Vietnam and was a recipient of the prestigious "Purple Heart" award. He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and cousin. Murdock enjoyed baseball, was an avid New York Giants fan, playing "bid whist", and fishing. He retired after 40 years of service with General Motors, Tarrytown, NY, and another 15 years with the local Walmart. After retiring Murdock liked to sit back and kick his heels up just watching television. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Along with his parents, Murdock was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Merretta Ward Baskin, four brothers, Chover, Dove, Harold, and Otis Baskin, and two sisters, Louise Baskin, and Margaret Baskin Smith. Left to cherish Murdock's memory is four daughters, Ann Cherry and Carolyn Lloyd, both of Windsor, Roslyn Baskin, and Alison Cherry and fiancé, Derrick Watford, both of Ahoskie; son, Rufus Baskin Frazier of Illinois; nine grandchildren, Nasheem, Jacquin, Micah, and Jesseca Frazier; Rydrier, and Jabriel Stevenson, Aja Carson-Gurley and husband Andrew, Christina, and Crystal Lloyd; nine great-grandchildren, Jamison, and Kellen Gurley, Marquasha Everette, Keajah, and Ariaja Lee, Chloe Lloyd, Madison Holley, Myia Johnson, and Nadya Goode; two sisters, Willa Alston of Ossining, NY, and Beatrice Baskin of Fayetteville, NC, one brother, Ronald Baskin of Long Beach, CA, special friend, J. B. Gilliam; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service - Ahoskie Chapel, Ahoskie, NC and other times at the home. A "Celebration of Life" service will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 11:00 am at the Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service - Ahoskie Chapel, Ahoskie, NC, with Rev Anthony Ward officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, Ahoskie, NC. Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service - Ahoskie Chapel is handling the arrangements for the Baskin family and online condolences can be directed to the family by visiting www.garrettsykesfs.com .
