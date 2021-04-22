Nancy H. Hoggard 91 of 406 N. King Street passed away April 16, 2021 at her daughter’s home in Winterville, NC. She was born March 16, 1930 to George Houston and Rodenia Barnecastle Hoggard in Windsor, NC where she grew up and lived her life. She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Edward Darden Hoggard formerly of Lewiston, NC; brothers, Kelly, Woody, Jim Allen, and Bob Hoggard; sisters, Lille Mae Whitaker, Florence Hampton, Margaret Saleeby and Sadie Castellow. Nancy worked at the Little Mint in Windsor for over 40 years, taking pride in the service she provided to her customers. It was a true joy for her to be able to get up in the morning and go to work. After retirement, playing Bingo became her passion. It was not unusual to walk into the house to find her in her chair playing Bingo on her tablet. Sometimes on more than one. She was a member of Cashie Baptist Church. The family wishes to thank her care giver, Edwina “B” Holley for her excellent care. Survivors include her daughters, Sandra H. Curry of Winterville, NC; Charlotte H. Wallace and husband Jimmy of Wintervile, NC; son Steve Hoggard and wife Judy of Windsor; sister, Hetty Hargrave of Hampton, VA; grandchildren, Riley Edward, and Noah Matthew Hoggard of Windsor. Funeral services were held Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 3:00 PM at the Walker Funeral Chapel. Rev. Allen White officiated. Burial followed in Edgewood Cemetery. Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net . Walker Funeral Home of Windsor is serving the Hoggard family.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Two Bertie residents charged in Martin Co. drug bust
- Thomas, Clow face Windsor charges
- Kelford man found shot to death
- Update: Kelford man killed, community holds rally
- One sought in break-ins, another charged
- St. Elmo shares God's love
- Proud of our local entrepreneurs
- Out & About: Week of April 22, 2021
- Thank You for Everything Ms. Joyner
- Out & About: Week of April 15
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.