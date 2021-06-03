Naomi Faith Rupp Denton, 87, of White Oak Road, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus, May 22, 2021. She was born in Egg Harbor, NJ, October 27, 1933 to the late Harry Ross Rupp, Jr. and Grace Naomi Seuff Rupp. Naomi was an ordained minister with the Assemblies of God and honorary member of the Askewville Assembly of God. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Rev. Roy Ottis Denton, Sr., and a sister, Grace Naomi Crowder. She spent her life devoted to helping others know the love, compassion, and peace that only Christ can bring. She served alongside her husband as pastors of Assemblies of God churches Endicott, VA, Edenton, Askewville, Wanchese, Sea Level and Conway, NC. She was a prolific writer of inspirational messages, poems and songs, some of which were published. She loved to travel, photography and shopping, but most of all, being with her family. She is survived by her daughters, Beverly D. Aycock and husband Ron of Sanford, FL; Ginger D. Petry and husband Greg of Summerfield, FL; son, Rev R. O. (Buddy) Denton, Jr. and wife Cheryl of Windsor, NC; sister, Esther Jones of Salina, KS; brother, Harry Ross Rupp, III of Sanford, FL; grandchildren, Rochelle Ann Lefler, Amy Cheree Givens, Roy O. “Trey” Denton, III, Tori Petry, Savannah Petry, Chase Petry and six great grandchildren. Funeral services were held Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Askewville Assembly of God. The Rev. R. O. Denton, Jr, Rev. R.O. "Trey" Denton, III and Rev. Webb Hoggard officiated. The committal service was in Edgewood Cemetery with Dr. Charles Kelly and Rev. Randy Pierce officiating. The family received friends Friday, May 28th from 7-8:30 PM at the Askewville Assembly of God. Memorial gift may be made to Askewville Assembly of God Benevolence Fund, (missions and building fund), 105 Askewville-Bryant Street, Windsor, NC 27983. Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net. Walker Funeral Home of Windsor is serving the Denton family.
