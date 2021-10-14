Nellie Mae Phillips Williford, 84, of 547 Sans Souci Road, died peacefully on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at her home and in the embrace of her children. Born in Tarboro, on October 26, 1936, Mrs. Williford was raised in the Hardentown community of Bertie County and was the middle child of the late Tom and Louise Phillips. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, B.D. “Sonny” Williford, and her older brother Frank Phillips (wife, Geneva). Mrs. Williford attended school in Merry Hill where, in her high school years, she excelled in basketball. Close on the heels of graduation, she met her soon to be husband. They married on May 13, 1955, raised their three children on the family farm on Sans Souci Road and enjoyed a union of 63 years. Mrs. Williford was widely known for her more than forty years as a clerk at the Windsor Pharmacy, a job she started at age fourteen. She greatly enjoyed helping her devoted customers, the collegiality of her co-workers, and camaraderie of her many friends from all over the county. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and an immaculate housekeeper, she turned out a wealth of good cooking for her family. Her chocolate pies were prized by everybody that ever tasted one. She enjoyed quilting, taking vacation trips around the country with family and friends, and playing Rook and Scrabble. Surviving are her children, Steven Williford of Los Angeles, CA, Sharon Mayhue (husband, Rick) of Chesapeake, VA, Christie Kennon (husband, James) of Windsor; her grandchildren Katie (husband, Shawn), Zachary, Brandon (wife, Christine and their children Hunter and Peyton) and Bradley (wife, Carrie); and her younger brother, Alton Phillips (wife, Suzanne) of Clayton. A memorial service will be held at Merry Hill Baptist Church, where she was a member for more than sixty years, on Saturday, October 16, at 11:00 a.m. It will be conducted by her pastor, Bobby Gettys, and former pastor and longtime family friend, Frank Thigpen. No formal visitation is planned; however, friends can speak with the family immediately following the service, or all other times at her home. In respect of everyone’s health and safety, masks are encouraged. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made to the Merry Hill Baptist Church or Gideon’s International, a cause that Mrs. Williford supported throughout her life. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
