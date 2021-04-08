Paul J. Basham, 89, of Bakertown Road, Windsor, NC, died Monday, March 29, 2021 in Vidant Medical Center, Greenville. Mr. Basham was born in Kingswood, KY on May 21, 1931, and was the son of the late Jester Omar Basham and Lula Harper Basham. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gene Basham; two sisters, Esther Angel and Linda Basham; and a granddaughter, Stephanie Basham. A US Marine Corps veteran having served his country during the Korean War, he later worked and retired as a tank inspector with Civil Service in Fort Knox, KY. A member of Ross Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and was a co-teacher of the Adult Men’s Sunday School class for many years, Paul loved his family, church, fishing, and was a die-hard Kentucky Wildcats fan. Surviving are his wife of 67 years, Ruth Davenport Basham; his daughter, Janet Basham White of Windsor, his three sons, Gary Mitchell Basham of Chandler, IN, Paul Ray Basham of Grimesland, and Steven Ray Basham of Windsor; six grandchildren, Tracie Jarvis, Holly Brown (husband, Chris), Brandi Basham-Rice (husband, Matt), Tiffany Basham, Cali Basham, and Lance Basham; seven great-grandchildren, Corey Jarvis, Ashley Jarvis, Zoey Brown, Caitlin Rice, Brandt Rice, Nicole Rice, and Cristian Basham; five sisters, Ruby Aldridge of Harned, KY, Geneva Woods of Elizabethtown, KY, Mona Shaeffer of Lexington, NC, Judy Lucas of Chillicothe, MO, and Joan Frier of Hahira, GA; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Graveside services were held Friday at 11:00 a.m. in Ross Baptist Church Cemetery, and were conducted by his pastor, The Rev. Dr. Jeff Russell. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Samantha Ross Scholarship Fund at Ross Baptist Church, 951 Bull Hill Road, Windsor, NC 27983. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
