Phyllis S. Tripp

Phyllis Smithwick Tripp, 85, died Tuesday, August 31, 2021 in Vidant-Bertie Hospital, where she was surrounded by her daughters. Born in Bertie County on September 24, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Sam and Idonia Lawrence Smithwick. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bill Smithwick. A retired machinist from West Point Pepperell, she enjoyed spending time outdoors. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and doing for others. Surviving are her three daughters, Hope (Frank) Gosser of Edenton, Annette (Sammy) Farmer, and Donna (Mutt) Askew, both of Aulander; six grandchildren, Brad, Stephanie, Justin, Adam, Brandon, and Joshua; nine great-grandchildren; her sister, Mary Malott of Ohio; her sister-in-law, Geraldine Keech of Belhaven; many nieces and nephews; and close family friend, Pam Morris. A memorial service was held Friday at 11:00 a.m. in Lawrence Baptist Church and was conducted by Pastor Scott Bauer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lawrence Baptist Church, 1043 Cooper Hill Road, Windsor, NC 27983. The family sincerely appreciates the care their loved one received while at Vidant-Bertie from Dr. Harris and all the hospital staff, and the assistance she received from her community over the years. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
