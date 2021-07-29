Ralph P. Tayloe

Ralph Pritchard Tayloe, 91, passed away July 21, 2021 in Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Born April 4, 1930 in Bertie County, NC, he was a son of the late Frank Raymond Tayloe and Myrtle Pritchard Tayloe. He was also predeceased by a brother, Steve Tayloe. Ralph was an Army Veteran and received a BS Degree from NC State University. He was a retired Forester at Union Camp Corporation and a member of the Society of American Foresters. He was a long-time member of Franklin Baptist Church where he served as a Sunday School Teacher, Head Usher, and Deacon. Ralph was a member of the Franklin Masonic Lodge No. 151, Khedive Shriners, and Hunterdale Ruritan Club. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 64 years, Rachel Jernigan Tayloe; his daughter, Kimberly Tayloe of Virginia Beach; his son, Allan Tayloe (Melody) of Franklin; and two grandchildren, Brandon Tayloe (Margaux Spiegel) of Raleigh, NC, and Courtney Bogese (David) of Sandston, VA. Ralph enjoyed life, family, and many friends. He and Rachel traveled throughout the world, and Ralph always managed to meet a new friend or bump into someone he knew. A Memorial Service was held at 3PM Friday, July 23, 2021 in Franklin Baptist Church with Dr. Charles Qualls, Rev. Steve Gibson, and Dr. Richard Childress officiating. Burial was private. The family suggests that memorial donations be made to Franklin Baptist Church. www.wrightfuneralhome.org.
