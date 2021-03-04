Reva H. Mizelle

Reva Harrell Mizelle, age 82, of South St., Elizabeth City, NC died Monday, February 22, 2021 at her home. Born in Bertie County, NC on August 6, 1938 to the late James Abner Harrell and Maggie Broglin Harrell, she was the wife of Adrian Harold Mizelle. She worked as a bookkeeper for a logging business until her retirement. In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Delores Lamb of Elizabeth City, NC; two sons, Harold Mizelle (Carol) of Elizabeth City, NC and Charlie Mizelle (Sherri) of Camden, NC; one sister, Alice Dortch; her grandchildren, Brian Lamb, Brandon Mizelle, Andrew Langlois (Danielle), Jonathan Langlois, Isaac Langlois (Jeana), Ethan Mizelle (Amber), Leah Mizelle, Amanda Richardson (Craig), and C. J. Richardson; great-grandchildren, Waylon Mizelle, Flint Mizelle, Emery Langlois and Cam Warren. She was predeceased by her sisters, Mary, Louise and Peggy; her brothers, James, Billy and Charles; her grandchildren, Calvin Ray Lamb, Jr., Charles H. Lamb, and Brandon Palmer ; son-in-law Calvin Ray Lamb; and daughter-in-law Lisa K. Mizelle. The family extends a special thanks to her caregivers, Kellie, Kay, Dorothy, Cindy, Annette and Becky. A funeral service was held at New Life Assembly of God Church at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 25, 2021 with the Rev. Clay Manos officiating followed by burial at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. The family received visitors at 312 South St., Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Memorial gifts may be made to New Life Assembly of God Church, 1958 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, NC 27909 or one’s favorite charity. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Mizelle family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
