Richard Cleveland Mitchell, 81, of Pocosin Road, passed away, Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. He was born in Bertie County, October 1, 1939 to the late Rudolph Neil and Cloyce Bazemore Mitchell and was predeceased by a brother, Rudolph Neil Mitchell, Jr. Richard was a member of Askewville Baptist Church and Masonic Lodge # 684 in Ahoskie. He retired from the NC Department of Transportation. Funeral services were held Friday, March 26, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Askewville Baptist Church. Rev. Zach Hicks will officiate. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, Ahoskie. Survivors include his wife, Shelia White Mitchell of the home; sister, Lynnette Bunch of Murfreesboro, NC. The family will receive friends from the home. Memorial gifts may be made to Askewville Baptist Church, 100 E. Askewville Street, Windsor, NC 27983. Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net. Walker Funeral Home of Windsor is serving the Mitchell family.
