Ronnie Ward Brown, Sr., 75, of 615 Yeopim Road, died Sunday, July 23, 2023 in Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital. Mr. Brown was raised in Colerain and was the son of the late Thomas Wesley and Ruby Ward Brown. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Wesley Brown; and by a granddaughter, Cassidy Marie Swanson. A Disabled American Veteran, Mr. Brown received a Purple Heart for injuries sustained in Vietnam and later retired from the Department of Defense as a computer systems manager. He attended St. Paul's Episcopal Church, was a member of the Edward G. Bond Post #40 of The American Legion, and was an avid golfer, often playing at Scotch Hall. Surviving is his wife of 46 years, Meredith Hickman Brown; four children, Ronnie Ward Brown, Jr. of Tampa, FL, Douglas Haywood Swanson, Jr. (wife, Alice) of Edenton, David Hayden Swanson (wife, Dana) of Richmond Hill, GA, and Heather Denise Little (husband, Jeff) of Mooresville; his sister, Martha Askew (husband, Joe) of the St. Johns community; nine grandchildren, Douglas III, Cooper Ray, MaryAlice, Skylar, and Jonah Swanson, and Andrew, Alex, Sarah, and Jacob Little; and two great-grandchildren, Cynthia Rae and Dillon Haywood Swanson. A graveside service with military honors was held Friday at 11:00 a.m. in Highland Memorial Gardens, 109 Ward Road, Ahoskie, and was conducted by The Rev. Dr. Robert Sawyer. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Edward G. Bond Post #40, The American Legion, 1317 West Queen Street, Edenton, NC 27932. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.