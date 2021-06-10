Ruby Miller Bryant, age 91, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family.Mrs. Bryant was born in Bertie County, NC, on May 20, 1930, a daughter of the late Tom B. and Martha Perry Miller. Ruby was a longtime, faithful member of Colerain Baptist Church where she was active in many capacities over the years. Besides her church, Ruby enjoyed working in her yard and flowers, taking great pride in the curb appeal she created. Above all, Mrs. Bryant was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a loving, giving person who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Besides her parents, Ruby was preceded in death by her loving husband, Kenneth Reid Bryant, and seven of her siblings. Left to cherish her memory are two sons, Kenneth Reid Bryant, Jr. and wife, Terry of Raleigh, NC, Michael Wayne Bryant and wife, Beth of Ahoskie, NC; a daughter, Amy Bryant Bracy and husband, Darrell of Ahoskie, NC; grandchildren, K. Reid Bryant, III (Megan), Laura Craven (Ryan), Hayes Simonsen (Micah), Miller Bryant, Emily Bryant (Brad) and Hunter Bracy (Jennifer), six great grandchildren and a sister, and her dog, Sally. The family would like to give a special thank you to Melissa Taylor with Community Home Care & Hospice, and caregivers Shirley Dukes, Melissa Cherry, and Diane Bazemore for the wonderful care they gave their mother. A graveside celebration of life service was held on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 2:00 pm at the Hillcrest Cemetery, Colerain, NC, with Rev. Shelby Stephens, officiating. The family received friends immediately following the service, at the cemetery. Flowers are welcome or memorial donations may be made directly to Community Home Care and Hospice, 200 Green Street, #203 Williamston, NC, 27892; or to Colerain Baptist Church, P.O. Box 126, Colerain, NC, 27924; or you may donate online by visiting www.tmcfunding.com/search fund; then type Ruby Bryant. Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service - Ahoskie Chapel is handling the arrangements for the Bryant family and online condolences can be directed to the family by visiting www.garrettsykesfs.com .
