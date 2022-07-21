Ruth Estelle Davenport Basham, 88, of 233 Bakertown Road, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022 in ECU Health, Greenville. Mrs. Basham was born in Chowan County on September 29, 1933, and was the daughter of the late Guilford and Alice Lane Davenport. In addition to parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Paul J. Basham. A retired Division Manager with Rose's Department Stores where she worked for over 18 years, she was a faithful member of Ross Baptist Church where she served as a nursery worker for many years. Surviving are four children, Janet Basham White of Windsor, Gary Mitchell Basham (Debbie) of Chandler, IN, Paul Ray Basham of Grimesland, and Steven Ray Basham of Windsor; six grandchildren, Tracie Jarvis, Holly Brown (Chris), Brandi Basham-Rice (Matt), Tiffany Basham (Rick), Cali Basham, and Lance Basham; and seven great-grandchildren, Corey Jarvis, Ashley Jarvis, Zoey Brown, Caitlin Rice, Brandt Rice, Nicole Rice, and Cristian Welden. Also surviving are seven sisters, Lona Stallings (Tommy), Sarah Copeland, Alice Jean Hoggard, Linda Spivey, Ivy Davenport, Laura Hall (Roy), and Clara Phelps (Gary); and four brothers, Jerry Davenport (Sue), Thomas Davenport (Shirlie), Allen Davenport (Vickie), and Ray Davenport (Sherry); and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. A memorial service was held Saturday, July 16th at 4:00 p.m. in Ross Baptist Church and was conducted by her pastor, The Rev. Dr. Jeff Russell. Friends were invited to visit with the family in the church the hour prior to services. The private burial, where she was remembered by her family was held earlier in the day. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Samantha Ross Scholarship Fund at Ross Baptist Church, 951 Bull Hill Road, Windsor, NC 27983. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.