Shirley Davis Pierce, 83, of W. Academy Street, passed away, May 3, 2021 at Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital in Ahoskie. She was born in October 16, 1937. Shirley was married to the late Alton Lee Price in 1958 and with her husband ran Alton’s Clothing in Colerain for many years. She was a member of Colerain Baptist Church. Shirley was predeceased by a sister, Virginia Catlin as well as 21 full and half siblings. Funeral services were held Thursday May 6, 2021 at 2:00 PM in the Colerain Baptist Church. Her pastor, Rev. Gary Saffell officiated. Burial followed in Hillcrest Cemetery. She is survived by her daughter, Cathy Pierce Hoggard and husband Paul of Edenton; son, Al Pierce of Colerain; a brother, Donnie Davis and his wife Brenda of Tarboro; sister, Lydia Louise Nance of Chesapeake: grandchildren, Emerson Pierce, Easton Pierce, Errol Hood, Luke Hoggard and Landen Hoggard. The family will receive friends Wednesday May 5, 2021 from 6-7:30 PM at Walker Funeral Home in Windsor and from the home of Cathy and Paul at 402 N. Broad Street, Edenton at other times. Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net . Walker Funeral Home of Windsor is serving the Pierce family.
