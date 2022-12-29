Timothy Cornelious "Tim" Hughes, 71, of 418 Coral Lane, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022 in his home. Mr. Hughes was born in Chowan County on December 14, 1951, and was the son of the late Johnnie Edgar and Pearl Mae Bunch Hughes. A truck driver, he retired from Commercial Ready Mix following over 30 years of employment, and later worked and retired from the Town of Edenton in the Public Works Department. He was a member of Cape Colony Church of Christ. Surviving is his wife of 41 years, Elaine Biggs Hughes; two sons, Johnnie Hughes (wife, Ashley) of Edenton and Earl Copeland (wife, Nellie) of Cofield; a sister, Donna Poulos (husband, Nick); three brothers, Tony Hughes (wife, Miriam), Ricky Hughes (wife, Johcel), and Harlan Hughes (wife, Debbie), all of Merry Hill; and three grandchildren, Jonathan Jones, Alyssa Hughes and Braxton Hughes. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in Cape Colony Church of Christ and will be conducted by his brother-in-law, Minister Greg Biggs. The burial will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends visited with the family Wednesday from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and all other times at the home of his mother-in-law, Barbara Biggs, 211 Albania Street, Edenton. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Cape Colony Church of Christ, P.O. Box 431, Edenton, NC 27932. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.