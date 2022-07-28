Troy Weems Todd was born in a small town in Bertie County, North Carolina in September 1929. He lived in North Carolina all his adolescent life. He was drafted into the US Army and served during the Korean War. When he returned home after the war, he married his high school sweetheart, Joyce Ann Cowan of Windsor, North Carolina. After their marriage, they moved to Norfolk, Virginia where Troy attended Old Dominion and graduated with his degree in electrical engineering. After graduating from college, he was immediately hired by Carolina Telephone Company. He spent the next many years with the phone company and worked himself up in the ranks and retired at the age of 65 as the President of United Telecommunications of Florida. After his career with United Telecommunications, he was approached by the then Mayor of Orlando, Glenda Hood, to operate and reorganize the Orlando Utilities Commission. After his accomplishments at OUC, he was then recruited by Cable and Wireless in London to become the General Manager of Cable and Wireless in Panama. He and Ann lived in Panama and London for several years. His final career was as the Executive Vice President of EDS in Plano, Texas. Troy is survived by his loving wife, Ann to whom he was married to for 71 years and by his two daughters and their families: Sandra and Tuck Atkinson and their two sons Todd and Tyler, and Cindy and Peter Zimmermann.