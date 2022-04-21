Verlon Dexter “Tom” White, 91, of 395 Sam Allen Road passed away peacefully on April 15th, at his home with his wife and daughter by his side. He was born May 10th, 1930, to Charlotte Pearl Mizelle and Edward Sutton White. Tom retired a Captain from Odom NC Department of Corrections where he worked from 1961-1986 and was with the Windsor Police Department from 1952-1961. Tom served his country in the US ARMY National Guard for 39 years, and the US Coast Guard Auxiliary for 10 years. He was a member of Capehart’s Baptist Church. He was an ordained deacon, a Master Mason, a Shriner, a member of the Mid-County Ruritan and the NC Retired Peace Officers Association. On August 31st, 1952, Tom married the love of his life, Martha Sue Taylor. They loved to sit on their sun porch together and watch the beautiful view of the water. He was an avid gardener, He loved fishing, wood working, camping, and family. Tom was preceded in death by his parents and 8 siblings. He is survived by his wife Martha of 69 years, daughters, Deborah W Duncan and spouse Herman of Seaboard, NC, Lori W Thomas and spouse Mike of Rocky Mount, NC, 6 Grandchildren, 8 Great Grandchildren and brother-in- law Sidney Gene Copeland of Windsor. Graveside Service will be held at 11:30 AM, April 19th at Capehart’s Baptist Church, 101 Capehart’s Road, Merry Hill, NC. The Family will receive visitors in the church sanctuary from 10:00 - 11:30 AM prior to the service. Memorial donations may be directed to: The Baptist Children’s Home, P O Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27362, Amedisys Hospice, 201 Water Street, Plymouth, NC, 27962, or Capeharts Baptist Church, Dennis Brooks, 2134 US 17 Hwy, Merry Hill 27957. Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net Walker Funeral Home of Windsor is serving the White family.