Violet F. Harrell passed away peacefully at home on July 12th with family by her side. She is survived by her daughters, Olivia “Libby” Taylor (Wayne), Nancy Baker (Bland), Sherri Randall (Tim) and Jerri Ward, her six grandchildren (Susan Smith (Fred), Clair Saunders, Ashley Baker (Miranda), Lauren Baker, and Anna and Holly Ward, and five great grandchildren (Olivia Skaggs (Lincoln), Elysa Barton (James), Trent Saunders, Jacob Shaver, and Samuel Smith. She is preceded in death by her husband, Willie Harrell. Parents - LP Felton Sr. and Nannie Felton and siblings- Geraldine Paige, Barbara Jernigan, and LP Felton Jr. Violet Harrell was born in Colerain and resided most of her life there. She married the love of her life, Willie Harrell. They were the perfect example of Christian love and marriage. Violet was truly one of a kind! She loved her family unconditionally, teaching understanding, love for one another, and strong Christian faith. Violet was a life-long member of Colerain Baptist Church and remained active until her health began to decline. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and traveling. She and Willie enjoyed trips to Rocky Hock to hear Willie play guitar with his brothers, trips to the beach, and relaxing in the swings at the river. The family was very appreciative for the love and care she received from exceptional caregivers and Hospice services. Graveside service was held at Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery in Colerain, NC on Friday, July 15th at 11 am with Pastor Shelby Stephens officiating. The family received friends at the home. Memorial donations can be made to Community Home Care and Hospice, 200 Green Street, Suite 203, Williamston, NC 27892 or Colerain Baptist Church, Main Street, Colerain, NC 27924.