Warren White, 100, of Askewville Road, died Sunday June 20, 2021, at his home. He was born November 16, 1920, to the late Wakefield and Mae Harrison White and was predeceased by a son, Allen Gail White, and a brother Carl White. He attended Askewville School, was a devoted Christian and member of Askewville Baptist Church. Warren served during World War II from June 4, 1942, until January 14, 1946. He was a private first class in the 81st Army infantry. He earned the Asiatic-Pacific Medal with 1 Bronze Service Star, Philippine Liberation with 1 Bronze Star as well as the Good Conduct and Victory Medal. He was a lifelong farmer and retired from Lea Lumber Company in Windsor NC. Funeral services will be held Thursday June 24, 2021, at 11 :00 AM at Askewville Baptist Church. Rev. Zach Hicks will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow in Edgewood Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Nettie Jernigan White of the home; daughter, Frances White Perry and husband, Billy Ray Perry of Askewville; Shirley White Powell and husband Bud Powell of Edenton; son, Bennie Warren White and wife Judy of Askewville; daughter-in-law Kathy White of Askewville; brother, Wave White and wife Mary Alice White of Askewville; grandchildren, Michael Perry, Eric White, Holly White, Mandy Klingenberg, Harrison Powell, Hoskins Powell; great grandchildren, Blythe Perry, Henley Perry, Kaela Johnson (Christopher) Brianna White, Luke Klingenberg, Ryan Klingenberg, Hannah Klingenberg; one great great grandchild on the way. The family will receive friends at their home at 456 Askewville Road. Memorial gifts may be made to Askewville Baptist Church, 110 East Askewville Street, Windsor, NC 27983. Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net. Walker Funeral Home of Windsor is serving the White family.
