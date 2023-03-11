William Riddick Cowper III, 71, of Windsor, NC, died on March 5, 2023 at ECU Health Cancer Center in Greenville, NC of complications from multiple myeloma. Born October 6, 1951 in Windsor, Bill was the son of Helen Mardre Cowper and William Riddick Cowper, Jr. He graduated from Bertie High School and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was a Morehead Scholar. With his boundless curiosity and love of work, he was able to be self-employed for most of his adult life. In the mid-1970s, he was co-owner of South Point Fish and Crab on Ocracoke, NC. After selling his half of the business, he moved back to Windsor to pursue jobs in forestry and farming. In the late 1990s, the Outer Banks lured him again. With his family, he moved to Hatteras, NC and became a fisherman, first doing charters and then solely commercial fishing on his boat, the “Hobbit.” His final move was back to Windsor for retirement, where he kept his hand in farming by helping friends throughout the season. He also worked on countless projects at home and on his other properties. He loved outdoors and delighted in planning trips to state and national parks in the northeast, figuring out routes for hikes and to waterfalls-the more remote, the better. He was also an avid reader and loved the local library. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Ann Disosway Cowper, son, Matt Cowper, two sisters, Harriett Bobbitt (Bo) and Gene Highsmith (Bobby), a nephew and six nieces. He is also survived by many cousins and friends, with whom he shared lasting memories of good times in eastern NC. Bill was predeceased by his parents, his sister, Helen McElhoe, and his first wife, Peggy Young Cowper. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and especially the oncologists at ECU Health who helped him navigate through multiple myeloma. Special thanks goes to their hospice staff who helped ease his pain in his final days. As per Bill’s wishes, no service or visitation is planned.