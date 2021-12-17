The amount of joy that fills your heart when your child is just as excited about something as you are is heartwarming.
As you may know by now, I am sure, my family is a family that enjoys hunting and most things outdoors.
My husband and I tend to spend our Saturdays with our son hunting with our hunting dogs and, every now and then, we spend another afternoon during the week still hunting and enjoying the peace of it together.
This year my husband has really been after me to kill my first buck. With that being said, we have two different spots that we still hunt. He has been watching them hard and doing the maintenance to keep the deer coming to those spots.
We have a camera that he has been alternating between the two spots that sends pictures to our phones of what may be there. Two afternoons passed and we both got a notification that a decent size buck was there around dusk both days. After those two days passed we both decided maybe we should go sit in the blind and see if we can. It was about 5 p.m. and I see him walking in. I got all excited. Nick goes, “What? What is it?” I turned and whispered “It’s him, it’s the buck!”
He then told me to get ready so that when he got in close enough I could get a good shot.
After about five minutes of trying to get the gun up and get a good shot on him I was able to get situated and get a good shot on him. I pulled the trigger and he fell. When I turned around my husband was grinning just as big as I was.
Well the next thing I know, the buck gets up and takes off, we listen and we hear him crash in the woods not far away. The search began about five minutes or so of walking I hear Nick yell out, “I got him, he’s dead, he is right in front of me.” The relief I felt when I heard him say that.
Now, I am sure you are wondering why I stated at the top that the amount of joy that fills your heart when your child is just as excited as you are over something.
Well, my little boy was at Nick’s parents house while we went hunting. I called my mother in law with so much excitement to tell her that I finally killed a buck.
My little boy heard me tell her and heard her talking to me. She said that he would ask every five minutes if mommy is here with the deer. She would have to tell him no. When Nick and I pulled down the driveway and he saw the headlights to the truck he immediately took off, slipped his shoes on and out the door he ran.
I had not even made it out of the truck yet and I could hear him at the back of the truck just yelling “deer Nanny, look it’s mommy’s deer”.
I got out of the truck and he was jumping around just yelling in pure excitement. To see that little boy so excited over the fact that mommy had killed a deer just absolutely melted my heart. So as I am sure you can imagine he is next on the list to kill a deer even though he is only three.
He has asked his daddy countless amounts of time to go hunting and now his daddy has no choice but to take him. So with all of that said, I am sure my little boy has gone to school today and informed everybody that mommy killed a deer. His excitement for me just simply melted my heart.
Brandice Hoggard is a Staff Writer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Hearld, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. She can be reached via email at bhoggard@ncweeklies.com.