I’m a fan of a variety of different college and professional teams. They range from the Chelsea Blues of the English Premier League to the Crimson of the University of Alabama.
None of them has ever been North Carolina State University.
So, how was it that Saturday evening I found myself packed in a stadium along with nearly 57,000 others jumping up and down and living and dying with every play?
The simple answer is Camden, my youngest son.
You see, my dear readers, despite every effort – and there were lots of them – I have never been able to have my sons cheer on my teams. My oldest son, Alex, followed his mother and became a diehard Pirate and the youngest one, as is obvious above, followed his mother’s undying allegiance to the Wolfpack.
What I am is a lover of college football – and a person who dislikes all things Clemson – so when friends had an extra ticket to Saturday’s game I jumped at the chance to go. Not only was it a good time with good friends, but I got to cheer against Clemson, root for my son’s team and experience the first college football game for a friend’s son. (Lyndal and Camden have season tickets with her family so were not on the same side of the field.)
What I expected was a delightful afternoon with friends and a good college football game. What I didn’t expect was to be sitting there in the fourth quarter pulling for the ‘Pack with all my energy.
But, there I was, holding my breath on every play hoping against all the odds N.C. State would win. I wanted it for both my wife and son and my friends – there are many of them – who root for the Wolfpack.
Mainly, I wanted Camden to be in the stadium he loves, cheering for the team he loves when State knocked off a top 10 team and set off a celebration the likes of which he had not seen before.
And, I – and most of the other 50,000-plus got their wish. N.C. State grabbed a double overtime win against a top 10 team sending Clemson hurdling out of the college football discussion and setting up the Wolfpack as one of the favorites in the ACC Atlantic Division.
I later learned that, as the football was striking the turf ending the game, my son was on the wall headed over and onto the field. He didn’t make it over the wall, but he did make it on the field where he posed for photos with a few players and celebrated with the throng of fans enjoying a huge win.
As I sat watching the crowd spill onto the field and knowing my son was among them, I felt happy and content.
It dawned on me then that there were people from all walks of life on that field celebrating together. Some of them wouldn’t necessarily have anything in common except their love for the Wolfpack, yet there they were celebrating together.
That’s a Saturday well spent.
