For any of us who hoped to see things quiet down and all who hoped civility, kindness and graciousness would return after the elections, we likely have missed that boat.

Cherie Beasley would have been a great senator for North Carolina. Years of judicial experience represent competence and savvy in the public sphere that few people have.

