Early to bed, early to rise, work like heck and advertise.
The quote has been attributed to a lot of people, but Ted Turner is the one who made it stick. He claimed he used those words to turn his father’s billboard business around. I guess there’s meaning to it, he certainly made out well with those billboards.
Advertising has changed since Turner was hawking ads on stilts. But really, not so much.
As an entrepreneur I have spent a fortune on advertising. As a newspaper man I thought I would make one.
I still compare the cost of a product to the amount of advertising dollars the company spends. The more product ads you see the higher the product cost to consumers. That’s why when you see those ads, enjoy them, it’s your dime.
We knew the house we were buying would need foundation repair. And, after some research,
I thought my concerns were answered as I watched a foundation repair ad nightly on TV.
I eventually called the Virginia-based company and got a free estimate. The $30,000 quote was out of my budget. I estimated a $5,000 job. I’d tackle it if inclined, but I continued to search.
A second foundation expert in Virginia bought a time slot on another channel. He came down from and also provided an estimate. Sixteen thousand dollars; I was getting closer, I thought.
Both of these crawl space repair Biz Dev types had videos introducing us to the employees and the owners’ and their families.
My wife, Karen, was reading the Perquimans Weekly and saw a foundation repair ad on the back page. Angie’s list way before Angie’s list.
A small black and white ad caught her attention. ‘Ron Brewer Foundation Repair.’ Karen showed me the ad and suggested I call.
When Brewer showed up his truck wasn’t wrapped with large signage and graphics. He drove a pickup truck. A nice pick up truck.
He also didn’t bring a lot of computer and technical equipment. He had a flashlight and a pad.
Unlike the others who wore HazMat suits going under my house — which would have concerned me had I not been under there myself and by crawl space standards I will tell you it looked relatively clean and safe — he wore jeans and a shirt.
After a 45-minute inspection, Brewer found three soft spots that needed attention. He offered an outline of the problems, a plan on fixing them and the cost to get the job done, which was very close to my number. On top of this, he’s a nice guy. And, we met his wife, in person.
You may assume I’m writing this to tell you how great our advertising is. No, I’m writing to tell you how smart Ron Brewer is. If you need your foundation repaired go to the Brewer’s back page ad and tell him you saw it in the Perquimans Weekly. We did.
John Foley is a Staff Writer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance and Perquimans Weekly. He can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com.