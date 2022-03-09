Somewhere in southern California, in the desert far from the beaten path, is the ruins of an old 17th century Spanish mission. There is a decrepit gateway arch there. You can barely pick out the letters that whisper, “Amor Conquista Todo.”
It is a perfect picture of the gate to Paradise, a bright dream in the nightmare of war.
Here is Adam praying these words after he and Eve were expelled from the Garden of Eden:
“O Paradise, share in the sorrow of your master who is brought to poverty, and with the sighing of your leaves pray to the Creator that He may not keep your gate closed forever.” (verse from Orthodox Matins for this last Sunday, which is called Forgiveness Sunday, the beginning of Orthodox Lent).
We’ve all heard the sighing of the leaves, and we’ve all been affected by the distant homesick echo of the surf, not too far away, in the magenta, almost violet-tinged twilight of the sun setting into the Pamlico Sound.
It’s like the memory of an inborn yearning for a better place that one has never been to yet. It is a déjà vu homesickness for place that is stubbornly fixed in your heart, else you’d never know that there was something wrong, something missing, with the world as is.
It’s like you’d never know about sickness if you didn’t already have some tacit knowledge of health. Like you’d never know that there was something tragically awry about death were it not for your congenital dream of life – a dream that comes unbidden, that you didn’t invent because you couldn’t have.
We all dream of Eden Again, in the deepest strata of the psyche. But Eden – Paradise – is more than a dream.
It is the Millennium itself, the descending New Jerusalem of the book of Revelation. It hovers over time and space, constantly calling, constantly drawing our best work and prayer, our best service together.
At least in this age, it is never fully attainable, but it is always possible. Sometimes, there are real successes in history. Sometimes, there really are happy endings.
Eden is a place where there is justice and peace. It is a place where all needs are met, where no one goes hungry or thirsty or rejected or set outside. A place of beauty, goodness, and peace, where all violence and domination are no more. Where all eat at the same abundant table. It is the beloved community of the Marriage Feast of the Lamb, where all are invited – from the highways and the hedges, “the lame, the halt, and the blind,” and the ones who were always left uninvited in the dark world.
Eden is the place where “Mercy and truth are met together; righteousness and peace have kissed each other.”
We all dream of Eden Again. We all wish for the Millennium and the New Jerusalem, “where the lamb lies down with the lion, and a little child shall lead them.”
Eden is the Father’s House of many mansions, where – when he finally came to his senses – the Prodigal Son remembered this very dream of where there was bread and enough to spare. Where the Father stood waiting for His wrongheaded child – the entire human race – to come home.
Where He’s still waiting.
We hear the sighing of the leaves yearning for Eden. We hear them whispering even in the face of the winds of war. Even in the news of mindless destruction a whole world away.
Even when we say with Theoden, at the hopeless Battle of Helms Deep: “So much death. What can men do against such reckless hate?”
Forgiveness is the way of every Prodigal’s return, of going back home to Eden. The map is written in our hearts.
“Lord have mercy” is the oldest prayer in human history. Tradition has it that Adam and Eve started to pray it immediately after their expulsion.
And mercy is given whenever that prayer is prayed. God waits upon every Amen.
But there is another forgiveness that is just as necessary. It is the forgiveness of others. “Forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us.”
You can’t have one forgiveness without the other. If we want God to be free with us, then we need to be free with Him, and with all others.
There are no qualifiers in the forgiveness that Jesus called for. No exceptions. Even after someone’s offended you seventy times seven. Even in at the extremities of war: Ukrainians will have to be forgiving Russians for a hundred years, and it will be hard going.
To be sure, forgiveness doesn’t mean going back to status quo ante. Forgiveness is one thing. Keeping everyone safe is another. An abused woman might forgive, but the abuser might never be able to come back to his old home. Ukrainians might forgive, but they will have to, for a hundred years, as Reagan once said, “Trust, but verify.”
None of this makes forgiveness easy. Forgiveness is the hardest ascetical work. It is a tragedy of the human condition that we’ve become so used to withholding forgiveness and harboring old memories of offense, how almost addicted we are to “unforgiveness.”
It is, though, an excruciating burden of spite, a heavy burden that we carry in a forlorn march of rehearsed grievances … every single grudge is just one more brick on a beast of burden.
Eden calls to all who are weary and heavy-laden, who need rest.
The price of admission to the Millennium, the New Jerusalem, “the blessed meadow, the trees and flowers planted by God in the sweetness of Paradise” (another lovely verse from Matins).
The price of admission is this:
Let it go. Drop the burden. Drop all charges. Be radical. Be forgiving. Be free.
And come on in. There’s a Cross over the entrance to the Father’s house.
And written on the door post is this:
Amor conquista todo.
Love conquers all. Of course it does.
Jonathan Tobias is a resident of Edenton and can be reached via email at janotec77@gmail.com.