Baseball season is here, and I am not sure that I am not just as excited or more excited than Gavin is for practice and games to begin.

This is something I have looked forward to for years now and I hope that he enjoys playing sports just as much as I did growing up.

Brandice Hoggard is a Staff Writer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. She can be reached via email at bchoggard@apgenc.com.