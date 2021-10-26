I recently returned to my childhood hometown for a visit. As usual, I paid homage at my father’s grave. I have been away so long that I now know more people in the cemetery than on the street. I also passed the final resting place of Frank.
He was one of the smartest men I ever met, and an inspiration. Frank was a neighbor that was maybe a half a mile away through the woods, or four miles via the road. He was old enough to be my grandfather; but, our blood connection was generations back at best. I say that because in a county that small; and living that close, we had to be related somehow.
I don’t know his education status, but must guess it was just enough to read and write. There were no initials after his name as he did not even get past elementary school. He was in the era of country schools that taught the basic “three Rs” in a couple of years and then go home and help bring in the crop.
Frank’s knowledge did not come from instruction; but, from experience and common sense. I remember that he once worked at the country store at the intersection near his home. It had an old fashioned cash register that would only ring up the total sale and not by item.
He would take out the proper sized brown paper bag and list each item on the side. He could add up a lengthy column faster than anyone I ever saw. The only mistake we ever saw him make was to overlook an item, but never his addition. This also made the bag your receipt.
He was easy going and never got excited. Several in the community said he was the most leveled headed man they knew. I had to agree, as the juice from his chewing tobacco, seeped out both corners of his mouth evenly.
At the time, I just thought he was a funny old man, with a very dry wit. As I get closer to what his age must have been, I fully appreciate his demeanor and try to draw on it. I was an adult and had left the area in search of my fortune when Frank passed in the mid 1970’s.
The Franks of that era quietly electrified the rural areas, built the skyscrapers in major cities and paved roads laying the foundation for our present transportation system among other things. They survived the great depression of the 1930’s and produced the “Greatest Generation” of the 1940’s. They are responsible for what we enjoy today.
The next time you are out and see an elder, white haired, hunched over senior citizen, don’t get frustrated because they are slowing the line. Take a few minutes to say hi. They have a history that may surprise you and make your whole day.
Just thinking of Frank makes mine.
God bless and have a great day.
William Rowell is a Perquimans County resident and can be reached at blrowell@embarqmail.com.