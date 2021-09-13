Forgetting it is my week in rotation to write a column left me stumped as to what to write about.
It has left me sitting here staring out the window wondering just what to write about this week. As my coworkers threw many ideas as to what to write about out there at me, I am yet still undecided as to what I want to share this week in my column.
One idea that was thrown out at me was the joys of being pregnant. As I am enjoying being pregnant, even if it is hot and miserable outside, I still in the back of my mind have scary being pregnant in the world we live in today. Being pregnant in the heat of the summer, although I am only half way there has certainly made me look forward to the cooler days.
Do not get me wrong being pregnant is certainly a joy and I have enjoyed the last five months of it and hope to adore the next four months of it. However, thinking about the world we live in today and everything going on in this world has me scared.
Why you may ask? We have rising cases of COVID all around, many members of our troops are getting killed fighting for our country again and just so much more.
Some may say, oh COVID is just a virus, you may be right but it is still very scary especially when you have your life and someone else’s to think about and to take care of, along with my son that has started school and is facing it first hand there.
Looking at the world from a pregnant woman’s stand point in my opinion is frightening. To think some pregnant women may have been forced to endure child birth with nobody being there with them, I can not even begin to imagine.
Yes, a lot of the restrictions have been lifted, however I still have four more months to go in my pregnancy and the numbers are still on the rise. Who is to say we won’t be placed in another shut down from now until my due date?
Not only is COVID scary, but to me having a son that his father and I are raising to the best of our abilities and with a daughter on the way, I can’t begin to imagine how any of the family members of our troops feel when they get deployed.
I can imagine it is an uneasy feeling, because you unfortunately never know what may happen. However, we also don’t know what may happen for us that are not in the military either. We are not guaranteed tomorrow.
At the end of the day yes, I am enjoying being pregnant however, the way I see the world now being pregnant with my second child and everything that is taking place is a lot different from the way I saw things when I was pregnant with my first child. We were not living in a world wide pandemic when I was pregnant with my first child.
There are people that I am sure go on living their everyday life like things that are taking place in the world today can’t happen to them, but they are wrong. Growing up, having children and facing the world as an adult has certainly taught me that you never know what tomorrow may bring.