The advantages of donating blood can be placed into several groups. They are as follows: Beneficial to vital organs such as the heart and the red blood cells; helpful in preventing and reducing chronic diseases such as stroke and cancer; and physical appearance includes beauty, maintaining healthy body weight and preventing aging.
The benefits regularly donating blood can be beneficial to the prevention of the following health problems:
Studies have revealed that donating blood can reduce heart attacks to one-third times, especially in males. Blood, especially red blood cells, are the cells that contain hemoglobin which is formed from iron. This element serves to bind oxygen.
The iron that accumulates will increase free radicals, which can oxidize cholesterol (blockages in artery walls.) Donating regularly will result in blood regeneration, reducing the oxidation of cholesterol. As a result, blood can flow more smoothly, preventing the accumulation of fat and cholesterol in the heart artery walls and reducing the risk of heart disease.
Donating blood regularly can prevent liver damage caused by excess iron in the body. In addition, eating rich foods can increase iron levels, resulting in excess iron being absorbed in the liver and pancreas. The ending result could increase the risk of cirrhosis, liver failure, damage to the pancreas, testis/ovary, skin and joints and heart irregularities.
Donating blood regularly helps stimulate the production of new blood cells.
Donating blood helps in reducing the risk of Hemochromatosis. That is a condition in which the body absorbs too much iron. Hemochromatosis may be caused by alcoholism, anemia or other disorders.
Donating blood can reduce the risk of cancer. A factor of contracting is often associated with high levels of iron in the blood. The higher the iron content, creates the greater possibility of developing cancer. This study is accurate, especially in the liver, intestines, lungs and throat.
Donating blood reduces the risk of cholesterol, which is a blockage in the arteries. This disease decreases the flow of blood carrying oxygen. This disease can lead to stroke and heart disease.
Donating blood can accelerate the wound healing process. That is because the body adjusts to reducing blood cells during donation. These adjustments also affect the wound healing process.
Donating blood can assist in maintaining body weight for some people. Each blood donation can burn up to 650 calories. However, it should be remembered that donating blood can not be regarded as an attempt to lose weight.
Regularly donating blood may be a factor in preventing premature aging. That is because the mind may become more stable. As a result, everyday activities become more focused on reducing stress levels. Stress is one factor that prompts premature aging. For example, the wrinkling of skin may be reduced. In addition, blood donors can inspire others.
Remember that 1 out of 10 people will require donated blood before 70 years of age. The recipient could be you or a loved one.
Mark 12: 31 (KJV) “Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself. There is none other commandment greater than these.”
Sometimes there is more to sharing love with thy neighbor than money and material things. By donating blood, loving thy neighbor is fully being accomplished. No greater gift can be given. Give the gift of life. Donate blood.
Keith Throckmorton is retired from the Fairfax County Police Department. He’s a resident of Perquimans County.