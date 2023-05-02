As I’ve confessed in the past, I am a headline reader. Only a few entice me to actually read the article.
Recently I have noticed how many headlines include the initials “AI” or are about Harry and Meghan.
Stories about them were so prominent that I feel they merit my “two cents worth.” Column size restricts me from doing justice to both, so I’ll put the Royal Couple on the shelf for a later date.
“AI,” in case you’ve been under a rock recently, stands for Artificial Intelligence. It apparently is a source of information available to users. It also is very controversial by having both supporters and those that do not trust it.
It seems to be a hot and controversial issue whose division of house is similar to the gun control issue. Supporters claim “AI” is an excellent tool for study or research. Detractors claim that it can, and does, provide false information.
My first impression is that I would be skeptical of it for important decision making. I am turned off by the name Artificial Intelligence for one thing. To me, that would be like a car maker naming their latest model “Edsel II.”
Look a bit closer at the two words that make “AI.” Synonyms in the dictionary for artificial include fake, unnatural and phony. Intelligence fares a bit better with words like sense, reason, intellect and smarts.
These are straight from my online dictionary. I didn’t make them up. If you put two synonyms together you can get Fake Smarts or Phony Intellect. So much for curb appeal.
Some of its biggest supporters are students apparently. They claim it is a good tool for study. An argument against its use is that students depend on it too much, and it becomes a robot doing their research and they lose the learning process that the work is intended to instill.
It has been quite a few semesters since I was in school, but I remember it. We used the library to learn facts and used basic arithmetic to solve math problems. Later in my career, the hand-held calculator came along to help with math.
It was just a tool however, as the only intelligence it had was a memory button to save your last calculation. It was a dumb tool and the human was the one with intelligence. Today, we are heading to a role reversal where the tool is smart and the human user is dumb.
If you think I’m overreacting, have you been in a store lately when the cash register went down and the clerk had to manually add the total cost of items and make change in their head?
I play golf, poorly but I do, and there are now distance devices to tell you exactly how far it is to the pin. They are still prohibited in the pros but popular elsewhere. I am old fashioned and still eyeball it. I see duffers wanting to know exactly how far it is. “Is it 132 yards or 133 yards?”
A lot of them, like me, can’t get it within 20 yards from that distance most times anyway; so why is two yards worth buying a $500 rangefinder? I feel it takes away from the spirit of the game.
I could be wrong, and it would not be the first time. I was one of the very few voters in 1964 that thought Barry Goldwater would be the next president.
God bless and have a great day.