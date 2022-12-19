I have reached into my archives and dusted off my first column. It was published during Christmas week of 2019. Several at the time commented that it brought back memories. I hope it does so again for both old and new readers.
The longest day of the year is between June 20 and June 22, depending on several factors. On behalf of all seven or eight year olds, we don’t buy that Summer Solstice nonsense. I know, without a shadow of a doubt, that the longest day of the year is Dec. 24. True, it’s been over half a century since I was that age but the memory is still strong.
Christmas was, and is, very special to me. We were a poor farm family but we had enough and were thankful for it. Daddy and I always found the nicest cedar tree. We strung popcorn around it and even sprung for some tinsel at the 5 and Dime. There were not many ornaments, but I especially like those glass candle shaped one that bubbled when hot.
We got those later after the power company came down our road. Christmas Eve ended with our church service. It was always moving and stressed the real meaning of the season. It also meant we were at the end of the longest day of my life.
After what seemed like an eternity Christmas morning finally came. We were up at the crack of dawn, basically on my insistence. I headed straight for the living room to check out Santa’s delivery. Santa didn’t wrap my stuff; but, I found out later at school he did for some kids. Always wondered why the difference.
Breakfast was then served with the specialty of the season, oyster stew. That’s right, we had oyster stew on Christmas morning for the only time of the year. That was because they were not available other times, nor were oranges, tangerines, grapes, etc. When it came to fruit, if we didn’t grow it, we didn’t have it, except at Christmas.
After breakfast we opened our gifts from the immediate family and then loaded the car for a trip to my grandparents. They lived about 35 miles away on Chestnut Street in another town. They expected everyone to be there on Christmas.
They had nine children, with spouses, plus grandchildren and some people I didn’t even know. The kitchen was small and the table only sat eight at a time, which worked out since Grandma only had eight place settings. I know my aunts washed dishes and reset the table for hours. Finally all the family was fed, and it was time to open presents.
Picture a living room maybe three times the size of a walk-in closet and there are this many people sharing space with a Christmas tree piled half way up with presents. We didn’t draw names, everyone gave a gift to everyone. It may have been something as simple as a 5¢ handkerchief, but it was the thought that counted.
Those days, and most of the people, are now gone. My grandparents, all aunts and uncles, and some cousins have passed. We no longer spend Christmas at that little house, but I think we all still go there in our heart.
I hope everyone takes a moment during this busy season to recall a time when they spent the holiday at their own Chestnut Street, and reflect on that joy with family and friends.
A very Merry Christmas to you and yours. God bless and have a great day.